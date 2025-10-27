Five stand-up comics who stood out at 10,000 Laughs Festival

Maybe Minnesotans aren’t in the mood to kid around.
The 10,000 Laughs Comedy Festival, first held in 2011, drew the lowest numbers in recent memory, despite boasting its usual mix of outstanding headliners and up-and-coming talent.
The KFAN Power Trip Comedy Show, set to open festivities Wednesday, was canceled because of poor ticket sales. Performances by Leslie Jones and Hannibal Buress at the Pantages Theatre each attracted between 500 and 700 fans, a shockingly low number considering their name recognition.
Promising club performers from across the county sometimes played to fewer than two dozen people at Sisyphus Brewing, which became the unofficial headquarters for the fest after the August closing of Comedy Corner Underground.
“I think overall sales are down as people are bracing for a recession,” said festival founder Bob Edwards, who plans to reopen his Underground club in the basement of Whitey’s Old Town Saloon in northeast Minneapolis in December. “The government saying the city is a war zone for sure impacted some who would normally be game to go downtown.”
Those who did venture out learned why 10,000 has become one of the richest, most diverse and most rewarding comedy festivals in the country. Here are five comedians who made the most out of their stage time.
Hannibal Buress
Buress hasn’t toured much in the past seven years, focusing instead on raising a daughter, running a club in New York City and trying to jump-start a rap career.
But Buress hasn’t lost his touch. Despite lots of empty seats, the Chicago native was full of energy, pacing every inch of the vast stage as he riffed on B&Bs, co-parenting and showbiz nepotism.