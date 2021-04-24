These five college stars will dominate the discussion at the onset of the NFL draft on Thursday night.

Trevor Lawrence 6-6, 213 pounds, Clemson

Lawrence has been the presumptive No. 1 pick in this draft since his freshman season. Prototypical size, top-notch speed and athleticism and rare arm talent. Want to pick some nits? His delivery is a little long and deep ball accuracy could be more consistent.

Zach Wilson 6-2, 214 pounds, BYU

Can throw accurately and with zip from multiple arm angles. Quick feet and hands made him especially effective with run-pass options and play-action. Made a big jump last season when BYU was playing a schedule low on top-flight competition.

Justin Fields 6-3, 227 pounds, Ohio State

Strong arm, blazing speed, sturdy build and willing to take a big hit to make a play. Tendency to hold the ball too long, leading to sacks, but his playoff performance against Clemson was probably the best game a college quarterback played last season.

Trey Lance 6-4, 224 pounds, North Dakota State

Athletic with good arm strength and the ability to decipher defenses before the snap. Not a lot of film. Lance is 20 years old and has played just one full season against FCS competition, in 2019, when he won the Walter Payton Award as the best player in the division.

Mac Jones 6-3, 217 pounds, Alabama

Quick decision-maker who throws an accurate deep ball but doesn't have the athleticism or elite arm strength of the other top quarterbacks in this class. He was surrounded by elite talent at Alabama, where he was in the same recruiting class as Tua Tagovailoa, who was drafted No. 5 last year by Miami.

Other quarterbacks to watch: Kellen Mond, Texas A&M; Davis Mills, Stanford; Kyle Trask, Florida.

ASSOCIATED PRESS