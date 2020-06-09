Unsigned
Only five times in the 55-year history of MLB’s June amateur draft has the first player chosen by the Twins refused to sign with them.
1965 SS Eddie Leon (No. 9 overall)
1972 RHP Dick Ruthven (8)
1976 3B Jamie Allen (10)
1983 RHP Tim Belcher (1)
1996 1B Travis Lee (2)
