Minnesota United begins its seventh MLS season on Friday when players report to their Blaine training facility just two months after last season ended with a first-round playoff loss at FC Dallas.

Here are five story lines to follow:

1. Argentina news outlets last week reported Loons star Emanuel Reynoso is facing a potential trial back in his hometown for a December 2021 arrest. He was jailed for more than a week at the time, accused of making threats with a gun and beating a 16-year-old minor.

Thirteen months later, prosecutors concluded the case could move to a trial. If convicted, he'd a sentence ranging from a year to five years. One of Reynoso's lawyers told Spanish-language newspaper La Voz his client would appeal.

A Minnesota United spokesperson last week said club officials are aware of the report and are looking into its validity.

Reynoso is scheduled to participate next week in a MLS preseason media marketing tour.

2. The Loons this winter signed MLS veteran defenders Doneil Henry and Zarek Valentin and veteran goalkeeper Clint Irwin to cap-friendly contracts intended to add locker-room presence and defensive depth.

The signings also save space to add a goal-scoring designated player, either now or in the summer transfer window. To do so, they can buy down restricted designated players Luis Amarilla or Mender Garcia to clear room for a position that after so many auditions remains one of their biggest needs.

The Loons also have two cap-friendly Under-22 salary slots and a need for a young center back on their aging backline.

3. Versatile midfielder Hassani Dotson trained in Blaine during the offseason on his recovery from a torn ACL last April. Loons technical director Mark Watson said the club will be "really smart" with his return. He expects Dotson to participate in preseason training and is hopeful Dotson will be available for the season opener.

"It's a big injury and he has been out a long time, so we'll be very careful to bring him back at a pace his body allows," Watson said.

4. The Loons signed Henry to provide options at center back with starter Bakaye Dibassy on his way back from a season-ending ruptured quadricep tendon sustained in late August.

Dibassy rehabbed back home in France over the offseason. "We're very motivated to get him back and return to his old form and be a big part of the group for 2023, but we have a plan if it takes a bit longer to recover," Watson said.

5. The Loons talked with veteran goalkeeper Tyler Miller's reps about returning this season at a reduced salary after they declined a team option for 2023. He made $425,000 last season and chose to sign as a free agent with D.C. United instead.

The Loons signed veteran Clint Irwin to back up Canadian World Cup member Dayne St. Clair, who seized the starter's job early last season and never relinquished it.

"It was tough to get rid of Tyler," Watson said. "But we knew we wouldn't be able to keep both players."

The Loons also talked with right back Romain Metanire about returning at a reduced salary after missing last season with hamstring injuries, but he declined.