Minnesota United on Monday added another player for depth and veteran presence on their defensive back line by acquiring veteran MLS and Canadian national team member Doneil Henry off waivers.

It's one more move at a minimum cost for a team that last week signed veteran right back Zarek Valentin and veteran goalkeeper Clint Irwin.

Henry, 29, is a center back acquired for the Loons' arguably biggest area of need.

He has played 13 professional seasons in MLS, Europe and South Korea and played the first of 44 games for the Canadian national team in 2012. He played his first four pro seasons with MLS' Toronto FC team and then played in Cyprus, in England's Championship and Premier leagues as well as Denmark before he returned to MLS with Vancouver in 2018.

Henry played two seasons in South Korea in 2020 and 2021. He played for both Los Angeles FC and Toronto in 2022, his ninth MLS season