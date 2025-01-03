First-place Minnesota Frost back home vs. New York Sirens
The Minnesota Frost are coming off an overtime victory against the Boston Fleet.
1 p.m., Saturday at Xcel Energy Center
TV: FDSN
Streamed: PWHL YouTube channel
Health update: The Frost’s Taylor Heise, Maddie Rooney and Grace Zumwinkle did not practice Friday after Thursday night’s home overtime victory over Boston. Heise and Rooney didn’t play Thursday because of an illness that has swept through the team. Zumwinkle was injured in the first period and did not play again. She was headed to the doctor Friday.
Notable: Thursday’s victory moved the Frost past Montreal into first place in the six-team PWHL. Britta Curl-Salemme scored a breakaway goal in overtime’s three-on-three play with just 13 seconds remaining. … The Frost and Sirens last played Dec. 22, when the Frost won 4-3 on a Sunday afternoon shootout at New York.
The No. 8 overall pick in this year’s draft had an MRI that revealed a Grade 2 ankle sprain.