First-place Minnesota Frost back home vs. New York Sirens

The Minnesota Frost are coming off an overtime victory against the Boston Fleet.

By Jerry Zgoda

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 3, 2025 at 10:27PM
Minnesota Frost forward Britta Curl-Salemme (77) scores the game-winning overtime goal against Boston Fleet goalie Aerin Frankel (31) on Thursday at Xcel Energy Center. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota Frost vs. New York Sirens

1 p.m., Saturday at Xcel Energy Center

TV: FDSN

Streamed: PWHL YouTube channel

Health update: The Frost’s Taylor Heise, Maddie Rooney and Grace Zumwinkle did not practice Friday after Thursday night’s home overtime victory over Boston. Heise and Rooney didn’t play Thursday because of an illness that has swept through the team. Zumwinkle was injured in the first period and did not play again. She was headed to the doctor Friday.

Notable: Thursday’s victory moved the Frost past Montreal into first place in the six-team PWHL. Britta Curl-Salemme scored a breakaway goal in overtime’s three-on-three play with just 13 seconds remaining. … The Frost and Sirens last played Dec. 22, when the Frost won 4-3 on a Sunday afternoon shootout at New York.

Jerry Zgoda

Reporter

Jerry Zgoda covers Minnesota United FC and Major League Soccer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

