First Minneapolis homicide victim of 2025 identified

Bobby Glenn Hawkins, 21, died around 9:30 p.m. Friday after being shot multiple times.

By Nicole Norfleet

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 6, 2025 at 3:31AM

Authorities on Sunday identified a man who was fatally shot Friday night in north Minneapolis.

Bobby Glenn Hawkins, 21, of Brooklyn Center, was found wounded when Minneapolis officers responded to a ShotSpotter report of gunfire around 6:20 p.m. in the 3200 block of Fremont Avenue N. Hawkins was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he died a couple hours later.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, Hawkins died from multiple gunshot wounds. Hawkins’ death is the first homicide of the year in Minneapolis.

“Our investigators will work tirelessly to try and find answers about what happened to this man for his family,” Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in an earlier release.

No other updates have been announced.

Minneapolis

