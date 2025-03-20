Weather

What the first day of spring looked like across Minnesota, as captured by Star Tribune reporters

From Redwood Falls to Itasca State Park, here’s what our reporters saw.

By Eder Campuzano and

Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 20, 2025 at 6:31PM
Six Minnesota Star Tribune reporters took to the trails Thursday morning to capture scenes from around the state on the first day of spring. They chronicled happenings from Redwood Falls to Itasca State Park, above. (Kim Hyatt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The snow from Wednesday’s blizzard still dominated the landscape in Rochester on the first day of spring. In Minneapolis, ice floated lazily meters from the shores of Lake of the Isles.

And in Duluth, the frigid temperatures along Lake Superior were no deterrent for a couple of divers who waded into the water as an angler looked on.

Thursday marked northward equinox, better known as the first day of spring. Here’s what the morning looked like, as captured by six Minnesota Star Tribune reporters stationed across the state and organized from south to north.

Redwood Falls

Ramsey Falls on the first day of spring in 2025. (Jp Lawrence/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The geese were out and about on a chilly but sunny Thursday morning at Ramsey Falls in Redwood Falls. They hissed at me as they circled their pond, which still had a thin layer of ice.

Ice still collected along the riverbanks, chunks huddled together like survivors of a storm. A few people walked their dogs in Ramsey Park. And Redwood Falls roared as spring melt poured over the edge.

— Jp Lawrence

Rochester

A trail along the Zumbro River in southwest Rochester on the first day of spring in 2025. (Trey Mewes/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

There’s a trail along the Zumbro River in southwest Rochester I enjoy walking every now and then, though Wednesday’s blizzard made it less “walking” and more “trudging.”

You could still spot a walker or two down the trail near Hwy. 52, using ski poles to navigate, while the cold air didn’t seem to bother the ducks or the robins.

This was probably the only time I’ll get to spend outside today. News waits for no one, and I work for a living.

— Trey Mewes

Minneapolis

Lake of the Isles in Minneapolis on the first day of spring in 2025. (Eder Campuzano/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Gee, that late-morning sun sure was misleading! A chilly bike ride around Lake of the Isles in Minneapolis saw temperatures top out at about 30 degrees by 10 a.m.

You could spot the final vestiges of winter floating 20 or so feet from the shore as geese honked in the distance and a woman walked her dog near the intersection of Euclid Place and Lake of the Isles Parkway E.

I’ll be spending the bulk of my time inside today, but not for lack of decent weather. Alas, there’s just too much work to be done.

— Eder Campuzano

St. Cloud

The Mississippi River near the Munsinger and Clemens Gardens on the southeast side of St. Cloud on the first day of spring in 2025. (Jenny Berg/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A popular trail along the Mississippi River that leads to the base of Munsinger and Clemens Gardens on the southeast side of St. Cloud was quiet Thursday morning, except for a lone fisherman (who wasn’t very chatty).

Despite the below-freezing temperature, the sunshine was welcome after a grey and dreary Wednesday. My dogs, Juniper and August, tried to pull me toward some ducks nestled close to the ground. Above us, crows squawked and a woodpecker rattled away.

Juniper and August pose in front of an array of hearts in St. Cloud. (Jenny Berg/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

We stopped (or attempted) to take a nice photo by an array of hearts that some kind soul made out of pinecones and bark. The doggos were not as impressed as I was. We might just have to take another walk once it warms up a bit.

— Jenny Berg

Duluth

A couple of divers wade into Lake Superior on the first day of spring in 2025. (Jana Hollingsworth/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

In Duluth, where seasons mean nothing to us, divers entered Lake Superior at Brighton Beach Thursday morning to explore interesting rock formations. Anglers cast their lines on shore.

It was a crisp 33 degrees, but the sunshine was grand and the waves were gentle. The millions spent to revitalize and improve Brighton Beach after storm devastation made for an even more gorgeous spot.

First day of spring? Doesn’t matter on Lake Superior.

— Jana Hollingsworth

Itasca State Park

Itasca State Park on the first day of spring in 2025. (Kim Hyatt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

It was 32 degrees and breezy when I visited Itasca State Park with my mom on Thursday.

Very few people were there exploring. It still felt like winter, which is the only time the park isn’t teeming with people from around the world. We stopped first at Peace Pipe Vista, then to the headwaters to carefully walk across the rocks, as I’ve done hundreds of times in my life. When I was growing up, every family reunion was held here.

My great-grandfather helped build Douglas Lodge and Forest Inn. I learn something new about our deep roots in this place with every visit. This time, mom told me about how they would come to park headquarters to place long distance phone calls.

The hand crank phone on the farm could only place local calls. There used to be buffalo here, too. We only saw red squirrels. But on the drive to pick up my mom, a bobcat flashed across the road in front of me. What a sight!

Soon this place will be so crowded that it will be difficult to hear the cool waters flowing south. But on the first day of spring, that was the only sound.

— Kim Hyatt

Eder Campuzano

Reporter

Eder Campuzano is a general assignment reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune and lead writer of the Essential Minnesota newsletter.

Star Tribune staff

