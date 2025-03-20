What the first day of spring looked like across Minnesota, as captured by Star Tribune reporters

The snow from Wednesday’s blizzard still dominated the landscape in Rochester on the first day of spring. In Minneapolis, ice floated lazily meters from the shores of Lake of the Isles.
And in Duluth, the frigid temperatures along Lake Superior were no deterrent for a couple of divers who waded into the water as an angler looked on.
Thursday marked northward equinox, better known as the first day of spring. Here’s what the morning looked like, as captured by six Minnesota Star Tribune reporters stationed across the state and organized from south to north.
Redwood Falls
The geese were out and about on a chilly but sunny Thursday morning at Ramsey Falls in Redwood Falls. They hissed at me as they circled their pond, which still had a thin layer of ice.
Ice still collected along the riverbanks, chunks huddled together like survivors of a storm. A few people walked their dogs in Ramsey Park. And Redwood Falls roared as spring melt poured over the edge.
— Jp Lawrence
Rochester
There’s a trail along the Zumbro River in southwest Rochester I enjoy walking every now and then, though Wednesday’s blizzard made it less “walking” and more “trudging.”
You could still spot a walker or two down the trail near Hwy. 52, using ski poles to navigate, while the cold air didn’t seem to bother the ducks or the robins.