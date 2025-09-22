Here’s what the first day of fall looks like across Minnesota

I came to my favorite spot in Minneapolis, the Lake Harriet Bandshell, three months ago to the minute to welcome summer. The welcoming of fall felt different: Instead of a perfect summer morning, it was a hazy fall morning after thunderstorms the day before, with airplanes heard but not seen overhead. There are two perfect seasons in Minnesota: the end of spring, and the beginning of fall. The upcoming forecast shows it: highs in the 70s for the next two weeks! On Monday, the first day of fall, one fisherman cast his line near the scores of sailboats. Another sat alone in a boat in the middle of the lake. Runners ran and cyclists cycled, knowing this perfect season will be glorious but short.