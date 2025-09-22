Here’s what the first day of fall looks like across Minnesota

Monday is the September equinox, better known as the first day of fall. It’s a time of the year when day and night are approximately equal length, and our sun will be directly above the equator at 1:19 p.m.
We say goodbye to a summer that’s been warmer and wetter than usual, with a bit of smoke. But we’ll look forward to harvest time, falling orange leaves and crisp morning air.
Here’s what the morning looked like, as captured by Minnesota Star Tribune reporters stationed across the state.
Rochester
I like rainy days, how whatever light there is softly illuminates everything around us. But even I’m sick of all the clouds we’ve had lately here in Rochester. I know I’ve shared this wonderful trail along the Zumbro River before, but I was struck yesterday (and this morning) by how many leaves had already fallen. Two weeks ago, the pavement was practically bare. Here’s hoping we get a bit more sunshine this week.
— Trey Mewes
St. Peter
On a whim just north of St. Peter, I drove down a windy gravel road in a valley cloaked in dense morning fog. An old barn decayed on one side of the gravel road. Fallen leaves lined the shoulders of the minimum-maintenance road. “Travel at your own risk,” a sign said. But the fog kept drawing me in. I saw a cow skull on a gate. A wooden outbuilding, tipped over. A small brook running along round rocks. I thought of my teenage years when I tore down river roads in my first car, my mind racing, in search of something new.
Eventually I climbed out of the river valley. Looking down the rows of corn, everything faded into nothingness in the distance. I drove through fog so thick that it seemed like oncoming trucks materialized suddenly, as if from a different dimension. But then I arrived near St. Peter, and the sun came out of hiding, and the cornstalks, tall like NBA forwards, shined in the golden rays.
— Jp Lawrence