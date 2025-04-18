Fire involving multiple buildings reported at Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds

A fire involving multiple buildings on the grounds of the Minnesota Renaissance Festival broke out Thursday evening.
No injuries were reported, but a dozen fire departments responded to assist with what was a difficult fire to contain, according to a statement from the Shakopee Fire Department.
The Shakopee fire was reported at 6 p.m. and firefighters had trouble responding due to a lack of water supply in the area, the statement said. As of 8 p.m., the blaze was “mostly” extinguished, the department said.
The statement did not specify how many buildings caught fire or the severity of the damage. A request for additional information was not immediately returned Thursday night.