Fire involving multiple buildings reported at Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds

No injuries were reported, but officials said the fire was difficult to fight due to a lack of water.

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 18, 2025 at 3:15AM
The closing weekend for the Minnesota Renaissance Festival saw near perfect Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Shakopee, MN. Here, King Bubba of the Puppet Troupe towers above the large crowd.
Crowds gathered to enjoy the Minnesota Renaissance Festival in Shakopee in October 2016. (David Joles/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A fire involving multiple buildings on the grounds of the Minnesota Renaissance Festival broke out Thursday evening.

No injuries were reported, but a dozen fire departments responded to assist with what was a difficult fire to contain, according to a statement from the Shakopee Fire Department.

The Shakopee fire was reported at 6 p.m. and firefighters had trouble responding due to a lack of water supply in the area, the statement said. As of 8 p.m., the blaze was “mostly” extinguished, the department said.

The statement did not specify how many buildings caught fire or the severity of the damage. A request for additional information was not immediately returned Thursday night.

