St. Paul

Fire in St. Paul home’s garage sends unconscious resident to hospital in critical condition

The blaze was contained to the tuck-under garage but sent thick, black smoke throughout the house.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 17, 2024 at 4:36PM
This home in St. Paul caught fire on Oct. 17, 2024. (St. Paul Fire Department)

Fire in a house’s attached garage in St. Paul early Thursday sent an unconscious resident to the hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Fire crews were dispatched about 2:55 a.m. to the blaze at 15 Nelson St. and arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a tuck-under garage of the two-story residence, said Deputy Fire Chief Jamie Smith.

Occupants of the home who got out told firefighters that everyone was out, Smith said. But while searching inside, firefighters found an unconscious man in the basement, she said.

Emergency medical personnel tended to the man and took him to a nearby hospital, the deputy chief said.

“The patient was in critical condition at the time of transport,” a statement from Smith read.

The blaze was contained to the garage but sent thick, black smoke throughout the house, Smith said.

The Fire Department did not address the fire’s cause.

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See More

More from St. Paul

See More
Twin Cities

There’s a huge pile of tree debris. It’s growing. And there are no good solutions.

card image

Dying and storm-felled ash trees are a major part of the 550,000 tons of annual wood waste in the metro area.

St. Paul

Fire in St. Paul home’s garage sends unconscious resident to hospital in critical condition

card image
Twin Cities

St. Paul man is now facing a 3rd murder count tied to separate shootings in Minneapolis

card image