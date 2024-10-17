Fire in St. Paul home’s garage sends unconscious resident to hospital in critical condition

Fire in a house’s attached garage in St. Paul early Thursday sent an unconscious resident to the hospital in critical condition, officials said.
The blaze was contained to the tuck-under garage but sent thick, black smoke throughout the house.
Fire crews were dispatched about 2:55 a.m. to the blaze at 15 Nelson St. and arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a tuck-under garage of the two-story residence, said Deputy Fire Chief Jamie Smith.
Occupants of the home who got out told firefighters that everyone was out, Smith said. But while searching inside, firefighters found an unconscious man in the basement, she said.
Emergency medical personnel tended to the man and took him to a nearby hospital, the deputy chief said.
“The patient was in critical condition at the time of transport,” a statement from Smith read.
The Fire Department did not address the fire’s cause.
