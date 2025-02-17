How to get FIRE’d: Financially independent, retired early

Boost your savings. FIRE followers typically aim to save 50% of their income or more, to pour into retirement investments. Huebsch said he has saved up to 40% of his income for years, while maxing out his 401(k) and Health Savings Account. College graduates starting a first job should increase their standard of living by a little above their student days and save the rest of what they make. Do the same every time you receive a raise or promotion.