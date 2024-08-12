Minnesota Timberwolves fans will notice a new logo on the team’s jersey when the NBA season begins later this year.
Fintech firm Sezzle signs sponsorship deal with Minnesota Timberwolves, Lynx
Buy-now-pay-later financing provider becomes first Minnesota brand to sponsor NBA team’s jersey patch.
The Timberwolves and WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx have agreed to a multiyear corporate sponsorship deal with the Minneapolis-based buy-now-pay- later company Sezzle Inc., which includes the new jersey patch sponsorship.
Terms of the sponsorship deal were not disclosed.
The NBA’s jersey patch program netted $150 million in revenue in its first five years between 2017 and 2022, but is now projected to bring in over $250 million annually across the league’s 30 teams.
Deals are now landing in the range of $5 million to $20 million per year, with an average of $10 million expected for the 2024-2025 season, according to industry reports. The Wolves, whose revenue has risen from $183 million in 2021 to $288 million in 2023, is expected to earn near the average.
“As that program has grown, the opportunities we’ve seen are based on impressions,” said Wolves and Lynx Chief Operating Officer Ryan Tanke. “Companies are looking to scale their brands or create deeper impact with their customers. The jersey and all of the things around it become a really big opportunity for companies to align with sports steams. "
The Wolves three-year jersey patch deal with Aura, an identity protection company in Boston, expired at the end of the last season. Fitbit, the electronics and fitness company owned by Google, was the team’s first jersey patch partner, between 2017 and 2021.
Having a Minnesota company be the organization’s next patch partner wasn’t intentional for the Wolves, Tanke said.
“They’re a fast-growing fintech company led by great people and I think they’re also at an inflection point in their organization,” Tanke said. “There was a ton of synergies as we got to know each other.”
Plus, the two organizations have some connections. Sezzle co-founder Paul Paradis previously worked for the Wolves.
Sezzle, a publicly traded company, developed a digital platform that allows consumers to make installment payments on purchases from groceries to furniture. Sezzle reported $56 million in revenue and $29.7 million in net income for its recent second quarter. The company, founded in Minneapolis in 2017, generated $159.3 million in sales 2023, up 27% over last year.
As of June 30, Sezzle had 2.6 million active customers in the U.S. and Canada. Placement on the Wolves jersey exposes Sezzle to millions of sports fans that could become potential users of its app.
A recent Nielsen survey found 40% of fans visited a brand’s website after seeing the sponsorship. Nearly a third of them actually bought from the brand because of its attachment to sports, and almost 70% said they are more likely to remember a company name if it sponsors a sport they are interested in.
The deal will also help Sezzle build partnerships with retailers, co-founder and Chief Executive Charlie Youakim said. Sezzle earns income from fees paid by merchants in exchange for providing payment processing services. Merchant processing fees totaled $75.2 million for the company last year.
“Getting them to see the strength of the brand and being on a winning team like the Timberwolves helps us with opening doors on those types of conversations,” he said.
