Finding great fall color doesn’t have to mean a road trip out of the city.
To find the best urban fall colors, we looked at more than 340,000 trees and 342 species documented in 2021’s Minneapolis-St. Paul Long Term Ecological Research program to find the highest tree density — where there are a lot of trees in a space — and species mix.
In both cities, the tree canopy isn’t even. Socially vulnerable neighborhoods often have less tree cover than others.
In Minneapolis, density is higher along parkways and around the Chain of Lakes. North Minneapolis has less tree cover, in part due to losses from a 2011 tornado. In St. Paul, thick trees extend across Mac-Groveland and Hamline-Midway, and along wider boulevards like Summit Avenue and Lexington Parkway.
To reduce risk from pests and disease, cities aim for diversity, limiting reliance on any single species. That can help with great fall color with a mix of yellows, oranges and reds.
Leaves contain yellow carotenoids that become visible as chlorophyll fades in the fall. Some species also produce anthocyanins, adding crimson. Trees that usually turn yellow can shift warmer — toward orange or red — if weather conditions help produce anthocyanin.
No single tree dominates either Minneapolis or St. Paul, but there are pockets of each city that have dominant species.
In Minneapolis, hackberry trees make up about 7.4% of the city’s inventoried trees. They often run the length of wide avenues and parkways, especially Park Avenue and Minnehaha Avenue.