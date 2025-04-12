Fight, flight, freeze or fawn: How to react to stock market volatility

One of our clients was close to retirement and was very anxious about the market. He took half his money in his 401(k) and put it into cash. He knew from our planning that he was going to be fine, but uncertainty triggered his flight response. When he told us what he did, rather than encourage him to reverse it, we suggested he dollop the cash back in. If you lean toward flight, don’t think about the most you can take out of investments to be comfortable, think about the least you can take out.