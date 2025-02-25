Abdinasir Abshir, who allegedly attempted to tamper with a witness in the ongoing Feeding Our Future trial, was arrested Monday and is being held in federal custody until a hearing on his case Friday.
Feeding Our Future defendant accused of witness tampering is jailed
Abdinasir Abshir was arrested Monday for allegedly tampering with a witness about to testify in the trial.
Abshir, who is facing criminal charges for his alleged role in the $250 million scheme to defraud a federal meals program, created a stir in the courtroom last week when he tried to persuade a witness to have a private conversation with him in a bathroom near the courtroom as he waited to testify.
Prosecutors said the witness, Sharmake Jama, felt that Abshir was trying to intimidate him, a felony offense and a violation of the conditions of his release.
The incident prompted U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel, who is overseeing the month-long trial, to bar other defendants in the case from being on the floor of the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis during the trial and to warn other cooperating witnesses to immediately report any future contacts with fellow defendants.
“I just want to be clear — witness tampering is a crime and a serious one,” Brasel said last week when the incident was first reported. “And that’s what we are trying to prevent here. I don’t know what occurred here today but I am going to find out.”
Federal officials are still investigating the incident. Their findings will likely determine whether Abshir’s probation is revoked while he is awaiting trial, which is now scheduled for later this summer.
The trial, now in its fourth week, is the second one in the sprawling fraud case since charges were first filed in 2022. Feeding Our Future founder Aimee Bock and Salim Said, a Minneapolis restaurant co-owner, are on trial.
