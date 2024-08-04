Feds estimate Minnesota overpaid about $430 million in unemployment benefits during pandemic

Minnesota is estimated to have overpaid hundreds of millions of dollars in unemployment insurance during the pandemic, mostly due to errors made by people claiming benefits, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
The federal agency estimates that Minnesota overpaid about $430 million in unemployment insurance benefits from July 2020 through June 2023. The department came up with the estimate after auditing a sample of more than 1,400 Minnesota unemployment insurance claims.
But the Department of Labor also estimated Minnesota’s unemployment insurance overpayment and fraud rates to be among the lowest in the country. Ninety-five percent of Minnesota’s estimated overpayments were attributed to errors by claimants, employers or a combination of both.
Nearly three dozen states had unemployment insurance overpayments totaling hundreds of millions of dollars during that three-year period, according to the Labor Department’s estimates, with some reaching into the billions.
“We tend to think of the pandemic experience as kind of a perfect storm for unemployment insurance and the issue of improper payments,” said Andrew Stettner, director of UI modernization at the U.S. Department of Labor. “States went into that moment with some of the least funding they ever had for the administrative background needed to process payments properly. Then you had claims spike by 3,000%, so this unimaginable increase.”
Stettner added that the unprecedented amount of money that flowed during the pandemic must be taken into account when looking at the overpayment estimates.