Feds drop hate crime charge in verbal, physical attack on Black man at Belle Plaine bar

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said new evidence emerged about the incident, but defense attorney challenges that notion. State assault case remains in effect.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 25, 2025 at 4:38PM
A U.S. Attorney's Office filing included a surveillance photo showing the scene of an assault outside a Belle Plaine bar in February 2024. (U.S. District Court records)

Prosecutors have dropped federal hate crime charges against a white man accused of a vicious attack on a Black man outside a Belle Plaine bar, while a felony assault case in Scott County remains unaffected.

Justin A. Kudla, 36, of Belle Plaine, was charged in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis in January with interference with federally protected activities and committing a hate crime in connection with the attack outside Huck’s Shipwreck Saloon in the early morning hours of Feb. 3, 2024. A trial was scheduled to begin Monday.

The beating left 36-year-old Benjamin Morelock unconscious and suffering from life-threatening injuries including bleeding on the brain and fractures to an eye socket and his skull.

On Wednesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Evan Gilead explained in a court filing that “in light of newly discovered evidence, which recently came to the government’s attention, the government has determined that the indictment should be dismissed in the interest of justice because the newly discovered evidence affects the government’s ability to prove the specific-intent element essential to the pending federal hate crime charges.”

Gilead’s motion, which the court granted, shed no light on what the new evidence entailed. A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to say anything beyond what was in the motion. The Minnesota Star Tribune has reached out to Morelock for comment.

Still unresolved is whether the case is dismissed by Judge Kate Menendez “without prejudice,” leaving open the possibility that the charges can be refiled, or “with prejudice,” meaning Kudla could not be charged anew on the same allegations.

Defense Attorney Lisa Lopez told the Minnesota Star Tribune that prosecutors indicated to her on Tuesday that it wanted a continuance, or postponement, for 90 days and cited some new evidence.

Lopez said the cited evidence was not new, and she believes the prosecution settled on the dismissal without prejudice so it could “go a different route to get the continuance” and refile the case later. Lopez has until Friday to take her argument to the court.

It was barely two weeks ago when Gilead laid out to the court various details in the case his office built in support of hate crime charges, including that Kudla “hurled slurs” toward Morelock leading up to the life-threatening attack.

Also, Gilead continued, “Kudla’s racial harassment of [Morelock] started long before the night of the assault. ... Just a few weeks before the assault, Mr. Kudla debased [Morelock] with racial slurs such that two people told him to stop. He did so again on the day of the assault.”

The prosecutor also alleged in the Sept. 8 filing that Kudla previously “shouted racial slurs at Black pedestrians while riding in a car” and carried out other racially charged verbal assaults targeting Black people.

Lopez described to the Star Tribune a far different person than what prosecutors portrayed and added that she is confident that she could have refuted those those allegations during cross-examination if there were a trial.

“It was absolutely overcharged,” she said. “It should have remained just a Scott County assault case.”

Lopez noted that Kudla has no affiliation or even affinity for white supremacy and what it stands for.

“Mr. Kudla has none of those things,” she said. “No tattoos, no flags, no anything.”

Lopez pointed to a 2012 Facebook post, which she filed with the court two weeks ago, that include him celebrating the reelection of Barack Obama as the nation’s first Black president and claiming he is part Black and has Black relatives.

Kudla was charged earlier in Scott County District Court with first-degree assault in connection with the attack on Morelock. A hearing in that case is scheduled for Oct. 28.

State court records show Kudla’s criminal history also includes two convictions each for terroristic threats and stalking, and one each for a felony-level violation of a no-contact order and trespassing.

According to the Scott County charges:

Benjamin Morelock (With permission from GoFundMe)

A woman who works at Huck’s said she heard Kudla call Morelock a racial epithet. Kudla then punched Morelock in the face. He fell to the ground and was unconscious for about 20 minutes.

Morelock was helped to his home nearby.

Two days later, the Huck’s employee went to Morelock’s home and found him in bed and going in and out of consciousness. She took him to a nearby hospital before he was transferred to Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

A woman who works at Neisen’s Red Door Bar in Belle Plaine described Morelock as “a wonderful person, and [Kudla] as very mean when he drinks,” the criminal complaint read.

A Red Door bartender said Kudla “was drunk and beyond” that night, the criminal complaint continued. A patron helped escort Kudla outside. She said Kudla had been harassing Morelock a few weeks earlier in the bar, and at one point called him a racial slur. He also was bothered that Morelock is gay, the bartender added.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

