Feds drop hate crime charge in verbal, physical attack on Black man at Belle Plaine bar

Prosecutors have dropped federal hate crime charges against a white man accused of a vicious attack on a Black man outside a Belle Plaine bar, while a felony assault case in Scott County remains unaffected.
Justin A. Kudla, 36, of Belle Plaine, was charged in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis in January with interference with federally protected activities and committing a hate crime in connection with the attack outside Huck’s Shipwreck Saloon in the early morning hours of Feb. 3, 2024. A trial was scheduled to begin Monday.
The beating left 36-year-old Benjamin Morelock unconscious and suffering from life-threatening injuries including bleeding on the brain and fractures to an eye socket and his skull.
On Wednesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Evan Gilead explained in a court filing that “in light of newly discovered evidence, which recently came to the government’s attention, the government has determined that the indictment should be dismissed in the interest of justice because the newly discovered evidence affects the government’s ability to prove the specific-intent element essential to the pending federal hate crime charges.”
Gilead’s motion, which the court granted, shed no light on what the new evidence entailed. A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to say anything beyond what was in the motion. The Minnesota Star Tribune has reached out to Morelock for comment.
Still unresolved is whether the case is dismissed by Judge Kate Menendez “without prejudice,” leaving open the possibility that the charges can be refiled, or “with prejudice,” meaning Kudla could not be charged anew on the same allegations.
Defense Attorney Lisa Lopez told the Minnesota Star Tribune that prosecutors indicated to her on Tuesday that it wanted a continuance, or postponement, for 90 days and cited some new evidence.
Lopez said the cited evidence was not new, and she believes the prosecution settled on the dismissal without prejudice so it could “go a different route to get the continuance” and refile the case later. Lopez has until Friday to take her argument to the court.