Belle Plaine man charged with hate crime in case of racially motivated assault against Black man

A man from Belle Plaine has been charged with federal hate crimes in an assault on a Black man, which left the victim with a skull fracture and brain bleed.
The victim suffered a head injury during the incident that happened in February 2024 outside a Belle Plaine bar.
Justin A. Kudla, 35, was indicted and charged over the use of force to injure the victim outside a Belle Plaine bar in the early morning hours on Feb. 3, 2024, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger.
Kudla had been charged with one count of first-degree assault in Scott County in connection with the incident outside a bar on Meridian Street.
According to those charges, Kudla called the victim a racial slur. The man confronted Kudla outside the bar. That is where Kudla hit the victim in the face, knocking the man unconscious, according to prosecutors. The victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, including a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain, the charges said.
The federal indictment charges Kudla with one count of interference with federally protected activities and one count of hate crime. It also charges Kudla with causing bodily harm to the man because of his race, a statement from Lugar said.
Kudla made his initial appearance in U.S. District Court on Monday. If convicted of the hate crime offenses, Kudla faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for each offense and a fine of up to $250,000.
