Federal regulators this week upgraded the recall of Medtronic's HeartWare Assist Device to a Class 1 recall, its most serious classification.

Under the FDA's definition, a Class 1 recall warns "use of these devices may cause serious injuries or death."

Medtronic stopped selling the HVAD product last summer as mounting clinical evidence indicated a higher rate of stroke and death among patients using the product compared to similar devices.

About 3,800 patients still have it implanted. The latest action recalls more than 1,600 of the devices.

HVAD was designed for patients with severe heart failure; its mechanical pump was designed to increase blood flow through the body.

Earlier this year, a welding defect was disclosed that could cause the pump to rotate incorrectly. Patients with those devices might show symptoms akin to pump thrombosis, which is a blockage in the flow of blood through a vessel.

Medtronic did not respond to a request for comment by deadline.

Loading...

A previous Class 1 HeartWare recall in June 2021 cited "an increased risk of neurological adverse events" and a risk of the pump delaying or failing to restart if it stopped. At the time Medtronic reported receiving more than 100 complaints for the delay or failure to restart the pump. That led to a total of 14 deaths.

Medtronic alerted doctors and health care providers to the latest welding defect in April and said it was opening an investigation. The company has received three complaints about the defect, including one death and two injuries.

Medtronic acquired Massachusetts-based HeartWare International in 2016 for $1.1 billion.

Earlier this year a congressional oversight subcommittee requested an investigation into the FDA's oversight of the HVAD system.