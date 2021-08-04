A crash with at least one fatality has shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 94 in Minneapolis.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. between Hwy. 280 and Franklin Avenue, the State Patrol said.

Images captured on Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed one vehicle on its roof and lying near the center concrete median.

Traffic is being detoured off I-94 and onto northbound Hwy. 280. The freeway is expected to be closed for a few hours, MnDOT said.

At 8:45 a.m., the backup stretched to Snelling Avenue. MnDOT advised drivers to take alternate routes.

All eastbound lanes remain open.

