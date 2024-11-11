A grieving family is offering a $10,000 reward toward finding out whoever fatally shot a man while he sat in an SUV in northeast Minneapolis one year ago.
Family puts up hefty reward for leads to who fatally shot man in head in northeast Minneapolis
Malik Payne was shot one year ago while sitting in an SUV.
Malik Ronnell Payne, 28, of Brooklyn Center, was shot in the head on the night of Nov. 7, 2023, in the 300 block of NE. University Avenue. He died the next day at HCMC.
Police initially identified a 40-year-old man from Apple Valley as a suspect, but no one has been charged in connection with the killing.
Payne’s family is partnering with CrimeStoppers in putting up the hefty reward for infomation leading to an arrest and conviction.
Police urged anyone with information about Payne’s death to contact them by email at policetips@minneapolismn.gov or by calling 612-673-5845. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.
Family puts up hefty reward for leads to who fatally shot man in head in northeast Minneapolis
Malik Payne was shot one year ago while sitting in an SUV.