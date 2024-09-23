Why unseasonably warm September weather may delay peak fall color in some trees

Another factor is the high amount of rain the Twin Cities received this spring and early summer. That increased rain can help extend trees’ green color in fall, but it can also create a favorable environment for fungal leaf disease. This year, an estimated 10% to 30% of all aspen trees suffered from leaf disease, Schwingle said. The disease has caused many of the aspens’ leaves to turn brown or fall off, which is reducing the overall fall color of some forests, he added.