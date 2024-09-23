The first week of fall is bringing milder temperatures to the Twin Cities, but the unseasonably warm September overall has delayed the peak of fall foliage in some trees, weather and forest experts say.
Why unseasonably warm September weather may delay peak fall color in some trees
Here are some of the factors affecting leaf color, according to experts.
Prior to Sunday, the first official day of fall, the Twin Cities had an abnormally warm two-week stretch, with highs in the 80s every day except for Sept. 14, which had a high of 76.
Mike Griesinger, a lead forecaster for the National Weather Service in Chanhassen, said that while the shrinking amount of daylight is the primary factor driving fall color, the warm weather has delayed the transition.
“By now we should’ve seen some color,” Griesinger said last week. “A warm September like this can help push that peak fall color out a week or two, but beyond that it gets hard to do.”
He added that because of climate change, the month of September has been feeling more like summer than fall.
Brian Schwingle, a forest health program coordinator for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, said it’s difficult to generalize how much warm weather can impact fall foliage timing. But he said it can affect some trees, and cited a study out of Massachusetts that confirmed some trees take longer to turn color in warmer weather.
The study looked at 12 species of deciduous trees, including two species of oaks found in Minnesota — red oak and black oak — that were found to have delayed fall colors in warmer temperatures. Affected species had noticeably delayed fall foliage, while some others had no significant change because of temperature.
Schwingle noted that the most obvious widespread change in foliage happens when there are severe weather events, like an unexpected overnight freeze that can force trees to drop their leaves prematurely.
The timing of peak fall colors — yellow, orange or red — is hard to predict unless someone monitors one specific tree, Schwingle said.
Another factor is the high amount of rain the Twin Cities received this spring and early summer. That increased rain can help extend trees’ green color in fall, but it can also create a favorable environment for fungal leaf disease. This year, an estimated 10% to 30% of all aspen trees suffered from leaf disease, Schwingle said. The disease has caused many of the aspens’ leaves to turn brown or fall off, which is reducing the overall fall color of some forests, he added.
“If you were just to snap a photograph of Minnesota, and somehow were able to analyze fall color brilliance, it would be less this year,” Schwingle said.
A general guide to when the peak of fall colors, based on the past 14 autumns in Minnesota, is available online at www.dnr.state.mn.us/fall_colors/index.html. In some forests, this warm early fall will also lend itself to a diverse mix of colors, Schwingle said, since some trees are staying green while others are changing.
“Beauty is in the eye of the beholder,” he said. “You don’t always get the whole landscape in sync in terms of fall leaf color change.”