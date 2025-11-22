As year-end approaches, check in on your finances with this to-do list

Not everyone will benefit from Roth IRA conversions, but you should be crunching the numbers to know for sure. The “sweet spot” tends to be after retirement but before you are subject to Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs), typically at age 73. And the lower your tax bracket, the better the chance these will work in your favor. This is also a great opportunity for your accountant to coordinate with your investment adviser, something that often leads to better overall decisions.