Falcon Heights to charge $25 for street parking during the State Fair

No more free parking in Falcon Heights for the Minnesota State Fair, fairgoers.
The city across the street from the Great Minnesota Get-Together said it will cost $25 to park on the streets there before heading off to get your seed art fix.
Soaring State Fair attendance, the cost of extra staffing and cleanup, and the fact that the city doesn’t get any State Fair revenue despite serving as the host were all cited by the City Council on Wednesday night before it voted unanimously in support of the plan.
“It’s not been an easy decision for me,” said Council Member Melanie Leehy, who said she was initially opposed to the plan.
A few dozen critics of paid parking spoke before the vote, including local resident Mary Faust, who said the city should stay welcoming and think about what it can give to help fairgoers, not what it can take.
“You’re being greedy,” she told the council.
Resident Romas Kazlauskas agreed, saying it’s unfriendly to charge people to park.
“I haven’t heard that there’s any benefit to the residents,” he said.