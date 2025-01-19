Minnesota State Fair tickets and parking costs will go up this year to fund more than $20 million in improvements and keep up with rising operational expenses, leaders announced Sunday.
Minnesota State Fair tickets and parking to increase as part of plans for $20M in improvements
Fair leaders plan a significant upgrade to one historic building for the first time in its 75-year history.
Ticket prices will increase $2 for the 2025 State Fair, costing adults $20 at the gate, the fair board decided. On-site parking will cost $25, up from $20 last year.
CEO Renee Alexander said the fair is dealing with higher operational costs after keeping prices flat last year, along with the need to maintain and enhance aging facilities.
“We consciously did not raise ticket and parking prices last year because we know that Minnesotans’ budgets are tight,” Alexander said Sunday, after the board of the State Agricultural Society, which oversees the fair, held its annual meeting.
She said leaders “do not take lightly the decision to increase prices, and every dollar earned is reinvested into ensuring the State Fair remains a premier experience and one of the best values you’ll find for any event.”
The board approved several projects throughout the 322-acre grounds, including nearly $14 million in major renovations to the Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum. It is the first significant update to the building in its 75-year history, according to Sunday’s announcement.
The structure serves as the centerpiece of youth and open-class livestock and horse exhibitions, as well as dozens of year-round events. Upgrades, which are estimated to total $22 million this year and next, include replacing the roof, modernizing the electrical system, installing new seats, expanding restrooms and improving lighting, entryways and accessibility.
Another $6.2 million this year will pay for roof repairs throughout the fairgrounds, sewer system maintenance, upgrades to the fiber optic system, new fencing, and the purchase of a police squad car. Visitors will notice upgrades throughout the grounds, including new lighting, drinking fountains, misting machines, landscaping and more trees.
While raising ticket prices, fair leaders also cite pressure from higher operational costs for public safety, transportation, staff wages and entertainment.
Tickets are a crucial source of revenue for the State Fair, which has seen attendance rebound since COVID-19 shutdowns. Attendance in 2024 was 1,925,904, making it the fifth best-attended fair ever, leaders said in September.
Alexander encouraged guests to take advantage of pre-fair discount tickets and other ways to save on admission. From Sunday through Jan. 26, pre-fair discount admission tickets are on sale at the 2024 price of $15.
The 2025 Minnesota State Fair will be held from Aug. 21 through Labor Day, Sept. 1.
