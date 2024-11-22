HUBBARD COUNTY, Minn. — An election judge charged with two felonies after allegedly allowing 11 unregistered voters to cast ballots Nov. 5 will be prohibited from serving in that role again.
Facing ‘unprecedented’ felony charges, Minnesota election judge is out of that job
The Hubbard County judge allegedly let 11 unregistered voters cast ballots Nov. 5.
That’s according to Kay Rave, the Hubbard County auditor and treasurer who told the Minnesota Star Tribune in emails what her team is doing to remedy what the Minnesota Secretary of State office called an unprecedented situation.
“We are not aware of any other instance where an election judge knowingly allowed people to vote without registering,” Secretary of State spokeswoman Cassondra Knudson said in an email to the Star Tribune.
Timothy Scouton, 64 of Nevis, Minn., stands accused in Hubbard County District Court of neglect of duty and voting by unregistered voter, which are punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
According to the charges, rather than having new voters fill out registration forms as required by law, Scouton instructed election judges, including his son, to have them sign the back of a book at the Badoura Township precinct.
Rave, who declined interview requests, reported her concerns to the County Attorney’s office when she couldn’t locate the forms for the 11 new voters. According to the charges, she asked Scouton about the forms when he turned in ballots and supplies to her office, but he said the voters didn’t use them.
In Minnesota, voters can register on Election Day, but they must complete the registration form and provide proof of residency.
Scouton served as an election judge since at least 2016, according to Rave, who joined the county the previous year. Asked if Scouton will be allowed to serve in that role again, Rave simply said, “No.”
The county is now in the process of reaching out to the 11 voters to get them registered so their voter history is applied, Rave said. She believes all the voters are Hubbard County residents.
Despite Scouton’s tenure as an election judge in Hubbard County, Rave said she doesn’t have concerns that he allowed unregistered people to vote before this year.
“We would have caught it immediately, just like I did on election night,” she said.
Rave said the situation has created hours of additional work for her team. She said she doesn’t think Scouton’s alleged violations are reflective of staff.
“Hubbard County is blessed with exceptional election judges who care about elections and serve with integrity,” Rave added.
