Calyxt Inc., a plant-based synthetic biology company, will merge with San Diego-based Cibus.

Roseville-based Calyxt will be folded into Cibus and based in southern California. The Minnesota company, which specializes food gene editing, was facing the threat of delisting.

With poor stock performance, Calyxt began looking for a lifeline in September, announcing it was exploring "potential strategic alternatives". Cibus is also an agriculture technology firm specializing in gene editing.

After the closing of the all-stock deal, Calyxt shareholders will own approximately 5% of the combined company called Cibus Inc. Calyxt's offices, laboratories and breeding facilities in Roseville will remain operational and serve as a "key site" for the combined company.

Cibus's management team will lead the combine company with Rory Riggs as CEO.

"We believe the majority of the (40) employees will stay on," said Bill Koschak, Calyxt's chief financial officer.

Calyxt is the commercial offshoot of research work done at the University of Minnesota. In 2018, researchers at the university turned off genes in soybeans that made trans fats in soybean oil. It was among the first gene-edited crops recognized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

In 2019, Calyxt, started selling its high oleic soybean oil under the Calyno brand name for the foodservice industry in the U.S.

The firm, in October 2021, changed its business model from focusing solely on its own product pipeline to licensing its synthetic biology technology to other companies. This opened Calyxt to a wider range of industries, including cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

Calyxt reported just $42,000 in third quarter revenue, a drop of more than 99% from the $7.8 million it had reported in third quarter sales in 2021.

The sharp revenue drop was attributed to the wind-down of the company's soybean product line in late 2019.

Paris-based bio-technology company Cellectis is its largest shareholder, owning 56% of the Calyxt's shares, according to its most recent proxy statement.

Calyxt ended 2021 with $26 million in annual sales and a net loss of $29.2 million.

The company went public in July 2017, raising approximately $56 million with its stock priced at $8 per share.

It closed at 19 cents per share last Friday before spiking 104% Tuesday morning on news of the deal, trading at nearly 38 cents midday.

The company had been notified last May by the Nasdaq exchange that it was at risk for being delisted because its stock had been below $1 per share for 30 consecutive days. In November, the company announced that the exchange had granted it a 180-day extension to try to regain compliance.

The merger is expected to close in the second quarter.