Bitterly cold temperatures will greet Minnesotans as they start the work week with Monday night likely to be the chilliest evening of the season.
Subzero temperatures and wind chill will get week off to shivering start in Minnesota
Monday night is likely to be the coldest of the season.
Following freezing temperatures last week, the National Weather Service on Sunday issued an extreme cold warning for most of Minnesota for Monday morning. Across the state, temperatures are expected to fall to 10 to 20 degrees below zero by early morning, with wind chills between 35 to 45 degrees below zero.
“Welcome to the freezer aisle!” National Weather Service forecasters said in an area forecast discussion.
The extreme cold warning applies to central and western Minnesota, which should expect wind chills of 40 to 45 degrees below zero. A cold weather advisory was issued for the rest of the state including the Twin Cities, which could see wind chills between 25 to 35 degrees below zero Monday morning.
Temperatures are expected to stay below zero throughout the day. The mid-February sunshine should help make the freezing temperatures more tolerable.
But once the sun goes down Monday night, the National Weather Service says, it is likely to be the coldest yet in Minnesota. Temperatures could drop to the negative 20s in most regions, and to 30 below zero in central Minnesota.
Any wind at all will send wind chills to the 35 to 45 below range, according to the weather service. Gust of up to 15 mph are predicted Monday. An extreme cold watch was issued for late Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Dangerously cold temperatures could stick around through Tuesday morning. Single-digit and below-zero temperatures are expected to continue for the first half of the week.
Minnesota isn’t alone. Arctic air is freezing much of the U.S. during the first half of this week, with sub-zero temperatures expected throughout the Midwest.
But a break from the bitter cold is around the corner.
A warming trend over several days could bring highs into the 30s by next weekend and into the 40s the following week. The National Weather Service predicts above-normal temperatures for the rest of February.
Brace for the cold
Minnesotans are no stranger to cold winters, but the first half of this week will be especially dangerous.
City and county officials advise residents to take precautions to avoid frostbite and other issues:
- Protect your pipes: Run cold and hot water from at least one faucet during extremely cold weather to keep water moving through the pipes. And open cabinets under sinks in the kitchen and bathroom to let warm air circulate around plumbing, especially on exterior walls.
- Prepare to shut off water: Find your home’s water shut-off valve in case a pipe bursts.
- Bring pets inside: Be extra cautious and don’t let pets outdoors any more than necessary.
- Prepare your car: Fill your gas tank. Check tire pressure, wiper fluid and oil levels. Pack your car with an ice scraper and warm clothes or blankets.
- Dress for the weather: Dress in layers and protect your lungs by wearing a face-covering when outdoors.
Monday night is likely to be the coldest of the season.