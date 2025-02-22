Burcum: Extend, don’t reverse, virtual health care options

As a mom with a special-needs daughter living in rural Minnesota, distance and demands on Moore’s time pose challenges for her to get the mental health care she needs to meet her parental responsibilities. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many of her appointments have been done virtually, via video or audio-only on her phone, overcoming these barriers. Moore, 28, can talk with her therapist or see a psychiatrist or other specialists without driving an hour or more to a clinic, which also benefits the family budget.