How downtown Excelsior became a suburban restaurant row

On a late summer afternoon in Excelsior, Amanda Bell settled into what she calls “prime realty,” a corner patio seat at Haskell’s Port of Excelsior — the bar attached to the city’s municipal liquor store — and angled herself just right for a view of Lake Minnetonka.
She’d driven 40 minutes from Jordan, as she does a few times a week, to enjoy the town’s familiar faces and lakeside vibes. But this time, she was considering giving up the best seat in the house for a new one a block away.
Four new restaurants had recently opened on Water Street, Excelsior’s main strip, all from well-established restaurateurs based in the Twin Cities’ more urban centers. Bell had her eye on Vagabondo, a new Sicilian restaurant from chef David Fhima — and was tempted to trade her coveted patio spot for a table there.
“It’s just fun to see everything booming,” Bell said.
A new culinary destination
For years, Excelsior’s Water Street had all the charm of a lake town but relatively little culinary buzz, especially compared to its Lake Minnetonka big sibling, Wayzata. Now, this historic stretch on the lake’s southeast shore is becoming one of the metro’s most talked-about food destinations — and fast.
This summer, two prominent Minneapolis restaurateurs opened within days of each other, just steps apart. Add to that a wave of recent openings bolstered by new apartments, a parking garage and plans for more development on the way, and Water Street is quickly transforming into a suburban restaurant row.
“The restaurant world is churning around here,” said Excelsior Mayor Gary Ringate. “There’s still even a desire for more.”
But as the leaves begin to change and foot traffic inevitably slows, a question looms: Can Excelsior sustain the restaurant boom year-round?