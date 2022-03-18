Someone can score a nice catch on a Vikings turnover.

The change in senior leadership of Minnesota's NFL team also means a turnover of homes. In February, ex-head coach Mike Zimmer listed his 8,800-square-feet Inver Grove Heights estate for $2 million. Now ex-general manager Rick Spielman has put his Eden Prairie home on the market.

Spielman reportedly has bought a place in Florida while he ponders his next move.

He acquired his Minnesota pad in 2006, when he was hired as a vice president by the Vikings. Spielman and his family lived there for the entirety of his 16-year tenure with the team.

The 5,622-square-foot structure boasts five bedrooms and five baths, enough space to accommodate a sizeable family. Spielman and his wife, Michele, are big advocates of adoption. They have six children, according to the Minnesota Vikings website

Their two-story home sits on a secluded lot on a cul-de-sac that backs up to Purgatory Creek, a corridor for all sorts of wildlife. In addition to nature views from the windows that overlook the backyard, the property offers privacy and a raft of amenities.

Outside, there's a hot tub for adults to relax in, a pool for the kids to frolic in and a firepit to be enjoyed by all. The four-season porch extends the outdoor/indoor connection.

Inside, there's a gourmet kitchen, office space and three fireplaces, including one in the owners' suite.

The walk-out lower level includes a spacious family room, kitchen and guest bedroom.

The Spielmans have updated the property, said realtor Jeffrey Dewing, who handles many of the accounts for the Vikings.

"They knocked down some walls to create an open concept and to improve flow," Dewing said. Those changes also helped to make the home primed for entertainment.

"It has these fabulous indoor and outdoor spaces for people to gather," Dewing said.

He added that the combination of attributes makes the home both something that fits in with its understated neighbors but also "like a cabin up North."

"Really, you're close to the city, but when you're home, you're away," Dewing said. "It's idyllic."

Jeffrey Dewing (jdewing@cbrealty.com; 612-597-0424) of Coldwell Banker Realty has the $975,000 listing.