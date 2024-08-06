Eurasian Eagle Owl at Minnesota Zoo flies away from handler, is eaten by tiger

A Eurasian eagle owl at the Minnesota Zoo flew away from its handler during a training exercise and landed in the tiger habitat, where it was killed by one of the big cats.
“Before staff could intervene, the tiger within that habitat preyed upon the owl,” said Zach Nugent, a Minnesota Zoo spokesman, in an email.
Officials at the zoo in Apple Valley confirmed that the death happened in April. It was written up in a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) report in early July during a routine inspection.
“Handling of all animals during training sessions should be done in a manner that does not cause trauma or physical harm to the animals,” the report states. The zoo should “develop and maintain” a program for “free flight training” that ensures animals remain safe, the report recommended.
The zoo had until July 5 to make that change and did so, Nugent said.
“Animal welfare is a top priority in all facets of zoo operations,” Nugent said. “This was a tragic incident and the zoo has been working closely with its free-flight bird training partners to review our policies and procedures.”