During my eight years on the White House National SecurityCouncil staff, it was clear that any decision relating to nuclear weapons would bemade by President Bill Clinton. Ever since thenuclear attacks ending World War II that together killed or injured more than 200,000, the horrific potential of a single nuclear weapon todecimatedefenseless civilian populations had made such decisions inherently presidential.

In my tenure, the president signed more than 20directives relating to our nuclearstockpile and arms control talks. Most recently, President Joe Biden had to agreeto reaffirm the principle that "a nuclear war cannot be won and must never befought," overcoming four years of resistance to that pledge during the Trumpera.

A nuclear weapon, however, is not the only weapon capable ofinflicting mass destruction — a lesson we are learning again today in the Tigrayregion of Ethiopia, where a man-made famine nowthreatens millions.

Last November, Ethiopian Prime Minister AbiyAhmed — claiming he was responding to an attackby the region's ruling party, theTigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), on a federal army base following adisputed election and aid cutoff from the centralgovernment — ordered theEthiopian military into Tigray, supported by local Amhara militias andEritrea.The resultingcampaign — involving torture, rape,execution, blockades, starvation and ethniccleansing — has inflicted a human cost in lives rivaling that of a nuclear bomb.

With the Tigray forces now on theoffensive,a wider war and devastation awaits. The Ethiopian diaspora in Minnesota, one of the largest in the United States,suffers as family and friendshave been cut off from contact, or worse.

The U.S. had no role in starting this ill-conceivedwar, but only the U.S., working with its allies in the European Unionand others with influence in Ethiopia, has the influenceand power to bend theparties toward a ceasefire, negotiations and political resolution. And just as anything nuclear isinherentlypresidential, so is stopping an unfolding genocide. Biden will need to engage.

Whereas presidential responsibility for nuclear use has beenclear, presidents have been hesitant to accept the same mantle of authorityapplied to genocide. When crises havearisen over the past three decades in Yugoslavia, Rwanda and Myanmar,sub-Cabinet and Cabinet officials have typically taken the lead,meeting todebate the facts and the U.S. national interest and to pursue measures that haveone thing in common: They do notfundamentally alter the deadlydynamic on the ground until thousands have paidwith their lives.

Ethiopia, the second largest country in Africa and an enginefor economic growth and prosperity across the continent, is on the verge of a total war with itself, a war that could leadto years of sufferingand ultimately the disintegration of the Ethiopian state. Already, tens of thousands have died, 2million of Tigray's 6 million people reportedly have fled their homes, and famine conditionson a biblical scale have been imposed as a weapon of war.

Biden issued a written statement on Ethiopia in May expressing his deep concern.U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has consistentlycalled for the Ethiopian government to end the conflict and stop theatrocities, and the appointment of Jeffrey Feltman as U.S. special envoy forthe Horn of Africa signaled both concern and commitment. Most recently, United States Agency for International Development Administrator SamanthaPowerwent to Sudan and Ethiopia, putting a welcome spotlight on the plight ofsuffering civilians (though Abiy refused to meet with her).

Yet if the president doesn't throw his weightbehind Washington's efforts, none of this will be enough to change themurderous dynamic unleashed last November when Abiyturned what was stilllargely a political conflict with the TPLF into a genocidal military conflict. In a fateful run ofbad decisions, Abiy hasunited Tigrayans behind the TPLF and filled their ranks with new supporters, led his own Army to destruction in Tigray, and has ignitedethnic conflicts thatthreaten Ethiopia's survival.

Without a considerable external influence, it's hard to bet on his makingthe right choice to sitdown with the TPLF, assuming members of that party will sit down withhim. Indeed, in the past few weeks, Abiyhas used dehumanizing rhetoric — referring to the TPLF as a"cancer" and"invasive weed" — and has threatened to unleash "the entire defensive capability" ofEthiopia against Tigray.

On Tuesday, the prime minister's office issued a chilling statement calling on all Ethiopians to be "the eyes and ears of the country in order to track down and expose spies andagents" of the Tigray forces.

What is lacking is a credible process and mediator — beforethe unraveling. Sadly, the African Unionhasn't the credibility or the capacity to act. The UnitedNations Security Council has been ineffectual, and China andRussia may be more likely to rearm the Ethiopian military and try to turn itinto a winner.

Once again, the United States must lead — and once again, thepresident will have to make the decision and become personally invested in theeffort.

Minnesota's congressionaldelegation should come together to make this case to the White House, workingwith other colleagues in Congress who representthis vibrant constituencyacross the U.S. This is not a militaryintervention or nation-building exercise. What is required is the proffering of U.S. andinternationalsupport — from heads of government — for an internal Ethiopian political processwhere decisions to pull back from military and genocidal acts areincentivized,aid can be delivered unhindered, and a durable political solution can behammered out.

Ethiopia does not have todevolve into this era'sRwanda, where we look back and ask "What could we havedone?" and "Why didn't we?" But that'swhere we are heading now.

Steve Andreasen was the National Security Council's staffdirector for defense policy and arms control from 1993 to 2001 and teaches atthe Hubert H. Humphrey School of Public Affairs at theUniversity of Minnesota.