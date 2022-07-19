The 2022 ESPY awards will take place Wednesday (Ch. 5, 7 p.m.) and several athletes will local ties are nominated for major awards. Here's the list:

Anthony Barr

Barr is one four finalists for the 2022 Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award. The longtime Vikings linebacker, and current free agent, started the Raise the Barr Foundation in 2016 with his mother to provide education opportunities for single-parent families. Barr has been involved with the Jeremiah Program in Minneapolis and worked with the Minneapolis Juvenile Detention Center.

Paige Bueckers

Though not up for an individual award, Bueckers most iconic moment of the 2021-2022 season is why the Connecticut Huskies are nominated for "Best Game" for their double overtime thriller against North Carolina State in the Elite Eight. Bueckers scored 23 points in the second half and overtime on 8-for-9 shooting as UConn advanced to the Final Four in Minneapolis.

Sylvia Fowles

The Minnesota Lynx star may be on a retirement tour this season, but her skills are far from diminished. Fowles is nominated for "Best WNBA Player" for her fantastic 2021 campaign. Fowles was named WNBA Defensive Player of the Year last season after she finished second in the league in steals and blocks while averaging 16 points and 10.1 rebounds.

Chet Holmgren

The No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft this season is nominated for "Best College Athlete, Men's Sports" for his freshman season at Gonzaga where he averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game. The Minnehaha Academy grad is the only men's college basketball player nominated.

Suni Lee

The Olympic gold medalist and current Auburn Tiger is nominated for "Best Athlete, Women's Sports" and "Best Olympian, Women's Sports" after her incredible performance at the Tokyo Games — which included a breathtaking gold in the women's all-around that sent the St. Paul native soaring into the public consciousness.

Brock Lesnar

The former Olympic gold medalist and University of Minnesota heavyweight wrestler is nominated for several "Best WWE Moment" matches, including his win at the Royal Rumble, his return at SummerSlam and his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

Ian Seidenfeld

The University of Minnesota athlete and Lakeville native is nominated for "Best Athlete with a Disability, Men's Sports" after a historic win in the Class 6 men's singles table tennis competition at the Tokyo Paralympics. Seidenfeld, at age 20, defeated world No. 1 Peter Rosenmeier of Denmark — giving the United States its first gold in table tennis since 1996.

Karl-Anthony Towns

The Timberwolves center is also a finalist for the Muhammad Ali award. Towns has been an advocate for equity in health care — specifically around care and treatment for COVID-19. Towns also donated $20,000 to the George Floyd Memorial Foundation in July 2021.