Epstein alleged in emails that Trump knew of his conduct

WASHINGTON - House Democrats on Wednesday released emails in which Jeffrey Epstein wrote that President Donald Trump had “spent hours at my house” with one of Epstein’s victims, among other messages that suggested that the convicted sex offender believed Trump knew more about his abuse than he has acknowledged.
Trump has emphatically denied any involvement in or knowledge of Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation. He has said that he and Epstein, the disgraced financier who died by suicide in federal prison in 2019, were once friendly but had a falling out.
But Democrats on the House Oversight Committee said the emails, which they selected from thousands of pages of documents received by their panel, raised new questions about the relationship between the two men. In one of the messages, Epstein flatly asserted that Trump “knew about the girls,” many of whom were later found by investigators to have been underage. In another, Epstein pondered how to address questions from the news media about their relationship as Trump was becoming a national political figure.
The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The messages are certain to inflame the debate on Capitol Hill over the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein files, and top officials’ decision to backtrack on a promise to fully release them. That issue, which has split Republicans and alienated some of Trump’s right-wing supporters, had faded to the background as the government shutdown dragged on.
But the House is set to return Wednesday to clear legislation to end the shutdown, and attention is likely to shift back to the Epstein matter.
“These latest emails and correspondence raise glaring questions about what else the White House is hiding and the nature of the relationship between Epstein and the president,” Rep. Robert Garcia of California, the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, said in a statement.
The three separate email exchanges released Wednesday were all from after Epstein’s 2008 plea deal in Florida on state charges of soliciting prostitution, in which federal prosecutors agreed not to pursue charges. They came years after Trump and Epstein had a reported falling out in the early 2000s. One was addressed to Epstein’s longtime confidant Ghislaine Maxwell, while two were with author Michael Wolff.