Brown: Entrepreneur aims to help Iron Range add value at home

In the 1976 Johnny Cash classic, “One Piece at a Time,” the song’s narrator steals a car part each day while employed at a General Motors factory in Detroit. After 25 years he has enough parts to make his own Cadillac, though it ends up looking a bit strange due to the variation in model years.
Stealing from your employer is always wrong, but this nicely illustrates of the concept of value-added production. A more finished product holds higher value than a less finished product. The company would never let Johnny steal a car, but “GM wouldn’t miss just one little piece, especially if I strung it out over several years.”
Unfortunately, at $104 a ton last week, iron ore is too heavy and unrefined to be worth stealing. You can scoop up a handful along the railroad tracks and no one will say boo. That’s why my miner grandpa took extension cords instead.
There’s money to be made harvesting crops, trees and ore, but much more in the finished products those commodities become. With Minnesota’s natural resource industries, that’s generally something that happens far away, sending money out of the communities that provide the raw materials.
The manufacturing heft in Minnesota comes from Minneapolis and St. Paul, and a few other regional centers. Today, only about 9,100 manufacturing jobs — about 2.8% of such jobs in the state — are in the northeast, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
In 2023, the last year that data was available, the number of manufacturing jobs in the region climbed above pre-COVID levels. This reached totals not seen since the recession of 2008 and 2009, creating high labor demand unusual to the region.