Five books we can't wait to read in April

The author of bestselling “Flight” returns to a motif she explored in that novel: bickering adult siblings gather in the aftermath of their mother’s death. “The Float Test” is set in Florida, where the heat isn’t helping three sisters and their brother grapple with their mother’s legacy. Neither is the emerging reality that each of them has a big secret. Or the fact that they seem to have forgotten the common beliefs that made them a family. Or that funerals rarely bring out the best in anyone. But the biggest issue may be a discovery made while organizing things: Why did their mom keep a gun in her underwear drawer? (April 8)