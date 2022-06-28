CLEVELAND — The Guardians rallied for two runs in the bottom of the eighth off Twins reliever Emilio Pagan and won the opening game of a doubleheader 3-2 at Progressive Field on Tuesday.

Carlos Correa put the Twins ahead 2-1 with a solo home run in the top of the eighth.

Pagan, who gave up five earned runs in two innings in back-to-back losses to Cleveland at Target Field last week, entered in the bottom of the inning. He walked the first two batters before his wild pitch advanced both of them into scoring position. Amed Rosario hit a groundball single up the middle to drive in both runs and Pagan was taken out after his fifth blown save of the season.

Caleb Thielbar replaced him and got out of the inning, but the Twins couldn't score against Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase in the ninth.

The Twins fell to 42-33 and are two games ahead of Cleveland (37-33) in the American League Central.

Twins starter Devin Smeltzer struck out a career high nine in six innings. He gave up just four hits and a run, on a first-inning RBI double for Franmil Reyes.

Guardians starter Zach Plesac also went six innings, giving up three hits and three walks with seven strikeouts but held the Twins scoreless. But once Eli Morgan entered in the seventh, Jose Miranda hit a double and Gilberto Celestino tripled off the wall to earn the Twins first run.

Correa hit a leadoff home run against Shoreview native Sam Hentges in the eighth.

Game 2 starts at 6:10 p.m. The Twins said second baseman Jorge Polanco would come off the injured list and be in the starting lineup for the game and outfielder Mark Contreras was sent back to St. Paul.

Josh Winder (2-2, 3.68 ERA) will be the 27th player on the roster for the doubleheader and start for the Twins while Konnor Pilkington (1-0, 3.67) starts for Cleveland.