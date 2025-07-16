Emeril Lagasse is coming to Minneapolis, and he still hears ‘Bam!’ wherever he goes

EJ: In terms of the working relationship, it’s the easiest thing for us because we have a dialogue. It’s all in collaboration. We talk about what we want to put on the menu, and then we figure it out. We don’t rush to put things on the menu. We have our time constraints that are Mother Nature’s, due to the seasons. But even when Dad’s not here, he may call me on a Sunday and say, ‘What if you put a muffuletta on the canapes?’ And then I’ll call him and say, ‘Hey, look, we were sitting around cleaning the kitchen late at night and this idea popped up in our head about doing this with tomatoes.’ It’s so valuable for me. I get to do this with my dad, and he’s got 45 years of knowledge in the industry and 35 years of having a flagship restaurant. My third year being here [was] June 26, and we’re celebrating our 35th anniversary this year, so the collaborative process for Dad and I has been such a fun thing.