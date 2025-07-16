Emeril Lagasse is coming to Minneapolis, and he still hears ‘Bam!’ wherever he goes

Emeril Lagasse and son EJ Lagasse are the latest celebrity chefs to join the Synergy Series roster at Spoon and Stable. Gavin Kaysen’s guest chef series has brought the likes of Thomas Keller and Nancy Silverton to cook in Minneapolis, giving Minnesotans the opportunity to get a taste of some of the finest restaurants in the U.S. without leaving home.
Even among the culinary luminaries who have made the trip, Emeril Lagasse represents another echelon of food stardom. He’s been a fixture on television for more than 30 years, and is the owner of six restaurants, most of them in his hometown of New Orleans. His longest-running, the 35-year-old Emeril’s, was inducted last year into the luxury restaurant network Relais & Chateaux — the same time as Kaysen’s restaurant Demi.
The Lagasses and Kaysen go way back. When Lagasse was filming in New York, he would dine frequently at Cafe Boulud, where the Minnesotan was then head chef. One fateful meal there may just have changed the course of a young EJ’s career.
Now, the father-son duo are coming to Kaysen’s home turf for two sold-out dinners on Thursday and Friday.
We spoke with Lagasse — and his 21-year-old son and business partner — in May about their upcoming visit to Minneapolis, working with family, the state of food television and how often the celebrity chef still hears his signature exclamation, “Bam!”
The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Have you been to Minneapolis? What is your knowledge of the food scene here?
Emeril: I was going to ask you that, actually. It’s been a while since I’ve been in Minneapolis. But I’m very excited about coming, very excited about Gavin and his team and the restaurant. Excited about that and hopefully to take a day or so to just check out the food scene.