Emanuel Reynoso's tumultuous time with Minnesota United has come to an end.

The Loons announced Thursday that they have transferred Reynoso to Club Tijuana of Liga MX for an undisclosed fee.

The move opens both a designated player and international slot for the Loons ahead of the summer transfer window.

"We would like to thank Emanuel Reynoso for his time and contributions on the field with Minnesota United," Loons chief soccer officer Khaled El-Ahmad said in the news release. "The club wishes him the best in the future."

Reynoso, 28, a midfielder from Argentina, was an MLS All-Star for the Loons in 2022 and scored 24 goals and 37 assists in 95 career MLS games. He held one of three designated player spots for the Loons.

But he has played just 30 minutes this season and angered the team again when he went home to Argentina, missed a key green card appointment and took nearly two months to return.

This came after a long absence for Reynoso to start last season, and the Loons were ready to move on.

Minnesota United originally paid $5 million for Reynoso when he joined the team from Boca Juniors in 2020. This season, his contract with the Loons was paying him $2.25 million in guaranteed compensation, according to the Players Association. He had a four-year contract with the Loons that ran through 2026.



