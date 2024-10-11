Three homes from famed Lutsen Lodge architect Edwin Lundie are for sale in Minnesota

Just a 20-minute drive southeast of the Twin Cities, the property is especially unusual because it’s the only one to “bookend” the beginning and end of the architect’s career. Originally designed in 1930 shortly after Lundie started designing houses, the home was a simple box structure made for Dr. Fredrick Owen. He then sold it to John and Elizabeth (Lee) Driscoll, who later commissioned Lundie to design an expansion that would suit their children and the kind of entertaining they liked.