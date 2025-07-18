Opinion | Cuts to after-school programs harm children, young people and families

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
There’s a lot of conversation about federal policy in our country right now, but not enough local and national conversation about after-school programs for children and young people — especially from low-income communities.
For more than two decades, I’ve worked in various capacities with the YMCA of the North’s Beacons program, a collaborative initiative that provides free, high-quality after-school and summer care for young people in grades K-12 alongside partners like the Boys & Girls Clubs.
I’m also a Minneapolis Public Schools parent.
I know both personally and professionally what is at stake for the 5,193 young people in Beacons, and more than 14,000 children who rely on after-school programs in rural, suburban and urban neighborhoods throughout Minnesota.
After-school programs aren’t just critically important locally but also nationally, and threats to funding will have a devastating impact on kids and their families.
And the toll won’t just be the loss of safe spaces for young people in their schools and neighborhoods. This will extend to the already strained leaders like school principals, teachers, and community leaders and volunteers.