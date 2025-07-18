Commentaries

Opinion | Cuts to after-school programs harm children, young people and families

I’ve worked with such programs for two decades. They get results.

July 18, 2025 at 8:59PM
Kids played on the playground with a school mural behind them during the school's open house.
"After-school programs aren’t just critically important locally but also nationally, and threats to funding will have a devastating impact on kids and their families," Jenny Wright Collins writes. (Kyndell Harkness/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

There’s a lot of conversation about federal policy in our country right now, but not enough local and national conversation about after-school programs for children and young people — especially from low-income communities.

For more than two decades, I’ve worked in various capacities with the YMCA of the North’s Beacons program, a collaborative initiative that provides free, high-quality after-school and summer care for young people in grades K-12 alongside partners like the Boys & Girls Clubs.

I’m also a Minneapolis Public Schools parent.

I know both personally and professionally what is at stake for the 5,193 young people in Beacons, and more than 14,000 children who rely on after-school programs in rural, suburban and urban neighborhoods throughout Minnesota.

After-school programs aren’t just critically important locally but also nationally, and threats to funding will have a devastating impact on kids and their families.

And the toll won’t just be the loss of safe spaces for young people in their schools and neighborhoods. This will extend to the already strained leaders like school principals, teachers, and community leaders and volunteers.

During summertime, most families deal with the puzzle of “What am I going do with my child?”

But the challenge is disproportionally more difficult for the families whose children are in the schools and neighborhoods that have the greatest needs.

This isn’t about gathering kids and giving them snacks.

After-school works because young people experience safety and joy. They discover their voices and the power to make their schools and communities better. They find engaging activities among peers and caring adults who listen, guide and inspire.

Here are some of the testimonials from Beacons students:

  • “They helped me with a lot of things. I was feeling sad but then I feel better when I got to Beacons.”
    • “Thank you for helping me feel safe when I was having a hard time.”
      • “I stepped out of my shell and made more friends.”

        The testimonials are also supported by data:

        • Young people in Beacons programs are nine times more likely to stay enrolled at their school.
          • They attend an additional week of school per year compared with peers.
            • They graduate high school at higher rates than students not in the program.

              The data statewide echoes these results: Minnesota students who regularly attend one of 100-plus federally funded 21st Century Community Learning Centers score higher on Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments (MCA) tests. Among these students, 88% say, “There is an adult here who helps me if I have a problem.” Outcomes are even stronger for students who qualify for free or reduced lunch.

              After-school programs like Beacons are smart, cost-effective investments. Every dollar invested leverages another $3 in local partnerships, bridging schools and communities.

              But there’s a catch: Funding is fragile.

              Too many communities don’t realize how precarious it is — until it’s gone. The existence of after-school programs leads many to assume they’re fully funded. In reality, these programs constantly scramble for grants, donations and temporary dollars just to stay open.

              Parents and principals know: Losing these programs isn’t an option we can afford.

              It’s time to stop treating after-school as an extra. Let’s call it what it is: essential infrastructure for healthy, hopeful communities because our youngest Minnesotans deserve nothing less.

              Jenny Wright Collins is vice president of educational impact for the YMCA of the North, the lead agency for the Beacons Network, a collaborative after-school network including the Boys & Girls Clubs, Community Education, YWCA of Minneapolis, Pillsbury United Communities and multiple school districts. She has two daughters who attend Minneapolis Public Schools, and she is a co-leader of a Girl Scout troop.

              about the writer

              about the writer

              Jenny Wright Collins

              More from Commentaries

              See More

              Commentaries

              Opinion | Minneapolis can’t promote officers tied to police violence and call it reform

              card image

              Are we simply being asked to trust that the department knows what it’s doing — again?

              Commentaries

              Opinion | Cuts to after-school programs harm children, young people and families

              Kids played on the playground with a school mural behind them during the school's open house.

              Commentaries

              Counterpoint | Stop fanning the flames of Minnesota’s flag culture war

              The Minnesota state flag flies amid strong winds as the Minnesota Legislature heads into the final weekend of its 2025 session on May 16, 2025, at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minnesota.