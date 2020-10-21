More from Star Tribune
Keith C. Burris
Barrett ran rings around her critics
The hearings have become a shabby excuse for a debate of ideas.
Editorial
Pope Francis leads change for same-sex couples
His supportive comments are an important step for the Catholic Church.
Editorial
Minnesota makes belated strides on civil unrest planning
Multiagency communication is the focus after inadequate response to May rioting.
Letters
Readers Write: COVID deaths, Third District race, Minneapolis police, Sid Hartman
Multiply our grief by 221,000.
Jim Hagedorn
This election gives voters a clear choice — socialism vs. freedom
I will continue to work hard for our rural values.