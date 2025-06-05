Editorial Board Cheers & Jeers: Online tools are transparent when the air isn’t

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

Cheers to state and federal agencies for important work that allows consumers to monitor air quality in real-time. During a week in which wildfire smoke from Canada blanketed much of Minnesota, the monitoring provided by the agencies has been crucial. Airborne fine particles can cause shortness of breath, fatigue, wheezing, coughing and chest pain. These pollutants can also exacerbate existing conditions such as cardiovascular disease, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Ground-level ozone can have similar impacts. People can mitigate the harm by staying in the know and responding accordingly, such as by adjusting activity, running the air conditioner instead of keeping windows open, and using an air filter or mask. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality Now app gives consumers air quality ratings tailored to their location. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has also daily reports and forecasts at tinyurl.com/PCAAirQualityForecast. Minnesotans also can sign up for air quality alerts by email.
Jeers to U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber and his Republican colleagues for including a sweetheart deal for a Chilean mining conglomerate in the recently passed budget reconciliation legislation, aka the “Big Beautiful Bill.” The Chilean firm, Antofagasta, aims to open a copper-nickel mine on the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness’ doorstep and within its watershed. This risky type of mining is new to Minnesota and has an abysmal environmental track record worldwide. The Stauber-led measure would undo protections for the BWCAW watershed put in place by the Biden administration. It also would provide other highly favorable terms to assist Antofagasta in opening the Twin Metals mine near Ely. The U.S. Senate will next take up the reconciliation bill. Hopefully, cooler heads there will take the long view: protecting the BWCAW for future generations to enjoy.
Cheers to the traveling exhibit “Inclusion,” by the Minnesota Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities, that’s on display at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm, Minn. At a time when online trolls are backsliding on the use of the “r-word,” we must confront cultural callousness about people who are different. This exhibit chronicles more than 100 years of history about people with developmental disabilities, highlighting the policies and progress that have improved lives. It will be at the museum in Chisholm through the end of June.
Jeers to Luzy Ostreicher, developer of the proposed Incline Village housing and retail project atop the central hillside of Duluth. Also, to the city that failed to properly vet this $500 million project that aims to populate some of the Zenith City’s most attractive real estate. After ground was broken last December, little work has been done. Now the city is having a hard time getting information as another Ostreicher project declares bankruptcy. The project has 45 days to get right or it will be called off. Developers are important, but no project of this size should start this badly. The world may need less cynicism, but the people who vet public projects like these could use a little more.