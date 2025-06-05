Editorial Board Cheers & Jeers: Online tools are transparent when the air isn’t

Jeers to House Majority Whip Tom Emmer for singling out a teenager who qualified with her team for the state girls’ softball tournament. We already know where Emmer stands on trans kids and just about every other issue; he’s squarely with President Donald Trump, whose administration is trying to ostracize, erase and eliminate the trans community. The issue of transgender high school students playing sports is currently being litigated in federal court by adults, which Emmer, a lawyer, surely knows. The 64-year-old grandfather had no reason to pile on beyond a desire to intimidate. Is this why Emmer went into public service? To use his power to punch down and hurt kids? Note that Emmer chose his words for maximum effect, referring to the teen as a “man,” as if high school kids are ever referred to as anything other than boys and girls.