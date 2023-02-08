Inside Wooden Ship Brewing in Edina, adults move to and from a bar, beverage in hand, chatting with to each other.

In the corner of the lively and energetic brewery stand four teenagers await their opportunity to pitch their business to the next passerby, or even better, make a sale.

Since 2017, five friends from Edina — twin sisters Kate and Elli Johnson, Lauren Seim, Emery Engelsma and Rylie Nelson — have operated an organic dog treat business, Luca's Dog Boutique. They sell the treats under the Luca & the Five Girls brand.

What started as a small stand with hand-made baggies of homemade dog treats has blossomed — with the help of parents and other family members — into a business with wholesale clients, a co-manufacturing and packaging partner, with a growing list of customers as far as France.

In addition to local farmer's markets my and dog event shows in the Twin Cities, the treats are now sold and available in nearly two dozen Lunda & Byerlys stores, Jerry's Foods, County Markets, Bone Marche and select Ace Hardware stores.

This could be a substantial year for the business, with orders the first quarter already exceeding full-year revenue in 2022.

"We've learned a lot about business, [things] most people wouldn't have the opportunity to learn," Seim said. "A lot of things that will stay with us."

Now having experienced the life of entrepreneurs, some say they may pursue starting their own business some day.

"It's a possibility," Engelsma said.

"I can see that in my future," Seim added.

It's also shed light on possible career choice.

"I think it's good to have experience about business to see if that's what we're interested in," Elli Johnson said.

The revenue is going toward college savings and diverted back into the business to fund growth.

Luca & the Five Girls started with a peanut butter-pumpkin flavored treat, a rendition of a combination of recipes they discovered on Pinterest, the social imaging app, during an art camp organized by Susan Johnson, the aunt of Elli and Kate. Initially, the five sold a combination of dog treats and dog leashes and dog-themed charm bracelets.

They eventually decided to focus on treats, and with Susan Johnson's help, the Edina High School sophomores started giving samples to people walking their dogs in the neighborhood. That led to doing pop-ups and sample sales at France 44, the wine and cheese store in Edina.

Luca & the Five Girls treats are sold at Wooden Ship Brewing as a special event in Minneapolis, Minn., on Nov. 5, 2022.

When they needed to expand production in 2018, they sought the help of retirees to do the baking.

That same year, the business was officially registered with the state as Luca's Boutique LLC.

"As they continued to progress, it was obvious they needed to become an LLC," Susan Johnson said. "It was obvious they needed sales tax and needed to proper corporate papers."

By 2019, an online store was fully functional and two new flavors, beef and chicken, were added to the list of product. In 2021, they committed to Lunds & Byerlys, their largest order to date, and this year, updated packaging to be fully recyclable. Also added: marketing and suppliers with distributors on the East Coast. They've also added two more flavors, beef and chicken.

"As they grew through those years, they got very clear about what was selling and what wasn't," Susan Johnson said.

In 2020 during the pandemic, however, Luca and the Five Girls suffered challenges, like most small businesses. Finding ingredients and packaging supplies was a challenge.

But they made adjustments. To stay in communication about the business during stay-at-home orders, the teens used video conferencing platforms like Zoom.

"It was hard to get all of the things we need to make our treats due to supply chain issues," Kate Johnson said

The friends want to grow the business, with a goal of handing over management to others while maintaining equity. Currently, the teens are reverting cash back into building the business, while putting some aside for savings.

"I think we'd all like to see this business go further, whether we take it on full-time or keep it part-time how it is right now," Kate Johnson said. "We want to make it even bigger."