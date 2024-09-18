Duluth

Edina man killed, woman injured in North Shore crash

Douglas Paul Junker died Tuesday night at the scene along Hwy. 61.

By Christa Lawler

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 18, 2024 at 10:03PM

DULUTH — An Edina man died following a single-car crash along the North Shore of Lake Superior on Tuesday night, according to a news release from Cook County.

Douglas Paul Junker was dead at the scene of the accident on Hwy. 61, and Joanne Marie Bergstadt, also of Edina, was taken to a hospital in Duluth. Her condition is not known. According to WTIP radio, the car went off the road and crashed through a fence alongside a bike path and into a wooded area.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Department and Minnesota State Patrol are investigating the accident.

