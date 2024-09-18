DULUTH — An Edina man died following a single-car crash along the North Shore of Lake Superior on Tuesday night, according to a news release from Cook County.
Edina man killed, woman injured in North Shore crash
Douglas Paul Junker died Tuesday night at the scene along Hwy. 61.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 18, 2024 at 10:03PM
Douglas Paul Junker was dead at the scene of the accident on Hwy. 61, and Joanne Marie Bergstadt, also of Edina, was taken to a hospital in Duluth. Her condition is not known. According to WTIP radio, the car went off the road and crashed through a fence alongside a bike path and into a wooded area.
The Cook County Sheriff’s Department and Minnesota State Patrol are investigating the accident.
Minnesota housing advocates say the bill could help generate more affordable housing across the state.