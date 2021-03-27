The state girls' hockey tournament is resuming today with three quarterfinals in Class 2A.

Edina already has advanced to the semifinals after its quarterfinal opponent, Centennial, was forced out of the tournament because of COVID testing results.

Today's winners, as well as the Class 1A winners from Friday, will play in the semifinals Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center. The title games are set for Saturday.

Today's games:

Alexandria vs. Minnetonka at 1 p.m.

Farmington vs. Anderson, 6 p.m.

Eastview vs. Stillwater, 8 p.m.

