C.H. Robinson's chief executive, Bob Biesterfeld, resigned on Saturday and the company's board chair is now interim CEO.

The Eden Prairie-based company offered no reason for the abrupt resignation in announcing the transition Tuesday morning. The logistics and freight giant has retained Russell Reynolds, a leading national executive search firm, to find a permanent replacement.

With Scott Anderson's appointment as interim CEO, Jodee Kozlak was named independent chair of the board. Anderson thanked Biesterfeld for his "important contributions" over his three years as CEO.

The company's fall has been bumpy as the supply chain disruption of the pandemic settles into a new normal. C.H. Robinson announced in November it would lay off 650 workers, or 3.6% of its workforce, after sagging third quarter results.

Biesterfeld said in July that the company would see lower demand as rising inflation rates change consumer habits. He said slowing retail and housing markets would slow demand in the second half of the year.

"It has been a privilege to lead C.H. Robinson and this exceptional team," Biesterfeld said in a news release. "I am proud of all that we have achieved together, and it has been a pleasure working with so many talented members of the team throughout the organization during my tenure as CEO. I am confident that C.H. Robinson's industry leading people and culture will continue to ensure that the company is well-positioned for the future."

One of Biesterfeld's big initiatives as CEO was to double the pace of its technology investments to build on its advantages against other third party logistics firms. In 2019 he announced C.H. Robinson would invest $1 billion in technology over the next five years.

Anderson was appointed to the C.H. Robinson board in January 2012 and has been chair since 2020. He was chief executive of Patterson Cos. from 2010 to 2017.

"I am honored to take on the role of Interim CEO and am committed to ensuring this will be a seamless transition for all C.H. Robinson stakeholders," Anderson said in the release. "Now is the right time for C.H. Robinson to accelerate our strategic initiatives and the Board is focused on identifying a CEO successor who can execute on the opportunities ahead for Robinson. I look forward to working closely with our talented employees to continue to improve our customer and carrier experience, and scale our digital processes to foster sustainable growth."