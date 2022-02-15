Ecolab Chief Executive Christophe Beck said Tuesday inflationary costs will continue to drag the St. Paul company's profits into at least the second quarter.

As it warned last month, significant cost increases and the continuing impact of COVID-19 affected profits. While sales increased 10% to $3.43 in the fourth quarter, compared with the same period in 2020, net income was essentially flat.

"We are very pleased with the strong topline growth we delivered in the fourth quarter," Beck said in the company's earnings release. "Strong volume and pricing momentum was largely offset by significant raw materials and freight cost increases"

Ecolab, a giant in the cleaning supplies market, saw a 20% increase in the cost of raw materials and freight costs during the quarter, resulting in net income of $301 million, or $1.04 a share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

Challenges came both because of inflation and workarounds because of the pandemic. For example, the company said in January one of its longtime delivery companies shut down without warning in December because of the surge in COVID-19 cases with the omicron variants.

While Beck said he sees COVID-19 effects and supply chain cost impacts to continue into spring, the situation will improve incrementally for the remainder of the year. He also is confident that sales recovery in the institutional and specialty segments as more people go back to school and work will help the company, as will the acquisition of Purolite.

"We now move into 2022 with strong business momentum," Beck said. "With very healthy sales growth, robust new business wins, new innovation and increased pricing, we expect to progressively compensate for higher delivered product costs and to drive strong earnings growth."

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.28 a share, a 4% increase over the $1.23 earned in the same quarter last year, and did not meet analyst expectations. Adjustments included inventory writedowns caused by the pandemic, tax expenses and acquisition costs.

During the fourth quarter St. Paul-based Ecolab announced and then completed the $3.7 billion acquisition of Purolite, a provider of high end resin filtration media that is used in the pharmaceutical industry and other industrial applications requiring ultra pure solutions.

It's a deal that will help anchor Ecolab's growing life sciences business. Based in King of Prussia, Penn. Purolite does approximately $400 million a year in annual revenue and operates in more than 30 countries and has over 1,000 employees.

Purolite contributed $12 million in sales for the fourth quarter, and officials said the integration has been smooth so far. Ecolab estimates that costs associated with the deal means the acquisition will be neutral to adjusted earnings in 2022.

Ecolab is expecting adjusted earnings per share growth to be in the double-digit range for 2022.

Ecolab released their fourth quarter results prior to the market opening on Tuesday. Shares were down slightly midday. Over the last 52 weeks shares have ranged between $180.37 and $238.93 a share.